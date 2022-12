Glenna Marie Wood Beasley, 98, of Utica, Mississippi, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Survivors include her two children, Robert Norman Beasley and Mary Katherine Keller; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

A private burial will be in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.