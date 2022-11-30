GMA’s T.J. Holmes and Wife Marilee Fiebig’s Relationship Timeline

Second time’s the charm? T.J. Holmes quickly found love with Marilee Fiebig after he split from first wife Amy Ferson in 2007 — but in November 2022, he raised eyebrows when he was seen getting cozy with colleague Amy Robach.

The Good Morning America anchor, who shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, with Ferson, married Fiebig in March 2010. Less than three years later, the twosome welcomed their own child, daughter Sadine.

Holmes gushed over his wife in March 2014 as they celebrated four years of marriage, penning a heartfelt letter feature on TheRoot.com.

“Not only is my marriage still intact, it’s, actually, working pretty well, and that made me uncomfortable,” the University of Arkansas alum wrote at the time via Eurweb.com. “You see, I didn’t fully understand why my marriage was flourishing, and I feared that if I didn’t understand what we were doing right, how would we know what to keep doing?”

He explained that his “eureka moment” came that week when the lawyer helped him craft a business email.

“I asked my wife to review it, and she thought the tone of the email was too aggressive, confrontational and negative. She was right. Her input stopped me from making the mistake of hitting send,” Holmes continued. “That innocuous example is emblematic of our entire relationship. In all I do, I have a partner looking out for me, advising me, keeping me on track and stopping me from making a mistake, no matter how great or small.”

The former MSNBC correspondent noted that while he was “still the same guy at my core,” there were a lot of positive changes in his life as a direct result of his marriage.

“My family and I are closer, my individual net worth has gone up every year since we met, I’ve learned a second language, I’m healthier, I use the N-word less, I listen to Sunday church service more, I’m a better friend, I’m more forgiving than I used to be, I’m more involved in charitable work,” Holmes concluded. “In every way, I’m better off because I’m married. So, for me, a successful marriage has revolved around this principle: I like who I am with her.”

The World News Now co-anchor doubled down on the compliments while toasting his and Fiebig’s 10-year anniversary in March 2020.

“Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful,” he playfully wrote via Facebook at the time. “But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed. This is MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y’all. And I, T. J. Holmes, do solemnly swear … that I …. was HER #decadechallenge.”

Holmes and the Save the Children chief division officer’s relationship, however, appeared to be in trouble in November 2022 when the reporter was spotted spending time outside of work with Robach, who married Andrew Shue in 2010.

The Good Morning America coworkers made headlines on November 30 after photos of their multiple outings were published. Us Weekly has reached out for comment on the nature of their relationship.

