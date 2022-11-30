GMA’s T.J. Holmes and Wife Marilee Fiebig’s Relationship Timeline

Second time’s the charm? T.J. Holmes quickly found love with Marilee Fiebig after he split from first wife Amy Ferson in 2007 — but in November 2022, he raised eyebrows when he was seen getting cozy with colleague Amy Robach.
The Good Morning America anchor, who shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, with Ferson, married Fiebig in March 2010. Less than three years later, the twosome welcomed their own child, daughter Sadine.
Holmes gushed over his wife in March 2014 as they celebrated four years of marriage, penning a heartfelt letter feature on TheRoot.com.
“Not only is my marriage still intact, it’s, actually, working pretty well, and that made me uncomfortable,” the University of Arkansas alum wrote at the time via Eurweb.com. “You see, I didn’t fully understand why my marriage was flourishing, and I feared that if I didn’t understand what we were doing right, how would we know what to keep doing?”
He explained that his “eureka moment” came that week when the lawyer helped him craft a business email.
“I asked my wife to review it, and she thought the tone of the email was too aggressive, confrontational and negative. She was right. Her input stopped me from making the mistake of hitting send,” Holmes continued. “That innocuous example is emblematic of our entire relationship. In all I do, I have a partner looking out for me, advising me, keeping me on track and stopping me from making a mistake, no matter how great or small.”
The former MSNBC correspondent noted that while he was “still the same guy at my core,” there were a lot of positive changes in his life as a direct result of his marriage.
“My family and I are closer, my individual net worth has gone up every year since we met, I’ve learned a second language, I’m healthier, I use the N-word less, I listen to Sunday church service more, I’m a better friend, I’m more forgiving than I used to be, I’m more involved in charitable work,” Holmes concluded. “In every way, I’m better off because I’m married. So, for me, a successful marriage has revolved around this principle: I like who I am with her.”
The World News Now co-anchor doubled down on the compliments while toasting his and Fiebig’s 10-year anniversary in March 2020.
“Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful,” he playfully wrote via Facebook at the time. “But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed. This is MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y’all. And I, T. J. Holmes, do solemnly swear … that I …. was HER #decadechallenge.”
Holmes and the Save the Children chief division officer’s relationship, however, appeared to be in trouble in November 2022 when the reporter was spotted spending time outside of work with Robach, who married Andrew Shue in 2010.
The Good Morning America coworkers made headlines on November 30 after photos of their multiple outings were published. Us Weekly has reached out for comment on the nature of their relationship.
Scroll down to relive Holmes and Fiebig’s ups and downs over the years:
2007
Holmes and first wife Ferson called it quits. The exes share two children: Brianna and Jaiden.
March 2010
The journalist went on to marry Fiebig.
January 2013
The couple welcomed their daughter, Sabine.
March 2014
“I, like many other men, thought that I wanted to reach a certain level of success before marriage. You know, make the right amount of money, get the right job, the right car, the right crib, etc., and perhaps ‘sow the royal oats,’” Holmes wrote in an essay for TheRoot.com in honor of his four-year anniversary. “Now, I firmly believe the success we seek can come a lot quicker with a partner helping along the way. Believe me, my ego is as big as anyone’s, but recognizing my own deficiencies, admitting to myself that I need help and accepting that help have all been critical to our success. We’re only on year No. 4, but I shudder to think of the kind of man I might be if I wasn’t married these past four years.”
March 2017
The Arkansas native gushed over his wife after she was honored in Ebony magazine for her work as the general counsel for Wilhelmina International, Inc. “Whoa! What a hottie!!!! Beauty AND brains … AND ballin’! Page 90! Current issue of @ebonymagazine,” he wrote via social media alongside a picture of Fiebig in the magazine. “I want a woman like that! Oh, wait … #proudMr #20women @marileefholmes.”
July 2017
“#BabySabine turned her back just long enough for us to get in a picture … of just the two of us,” the TV personality wrote via Facebook. “A rarity. (And yes, that’s #HairbyHolmes) #mygirlgirl @marileefholmes.”
June 2019
“Cover of Vanguard today. She’d be a good candidate for cover of @workingmother tomorrow. And one day, cover of @forbes!” Holmes said of Fiebig after the attorney was featured in the publication. “When people use the phrase, ‘out-kick your coverage’ … I give you Exhibit A: @marileefholmes. #covergirl.”
March 2020
“This particular #decadechallenge is a little late, but … 10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years,” the former CNN host wrote via Instagram. “That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”
July 2020
The family of three posed together for The Purist magazine. In the article, Fiebig revealed her hopes for their daughter, Sabine, and her future as a Black woman. “I want our daughter to be, first and foremost, kind,” she explained. “But I also want her to be curious. I want her to be confident in asking questions, seeking answers and exercising her voice.”
April 2022
The ABC News correspondent caused some fans to think he and Fiebig hit a rough spot when she shared a cryptic quote from his dressing room that read: “End the relationship and cry once. It’s better than being with them and crying daily.” Holmes posted the message via Instagram, adding, “Quote of the week” with a crying face emoji.
November 2022
Holmes raised eyebrows when photos surfaced of him and GMA costar Robach getting cozy in New York City. One snap showed the coworkers sharing a laugh at a bar, while another revealed Fiebig’s spouse playfully touching Robach’s backside while loading a car.
