Golden State Warriors 113-116 Dallas Mavericks: Stephen Curry and

The Golden State Warriors were edged 116-113 on Tuesday night by a Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, in what was another stellar performance from the Slovenian point guard.

Doncic lit up the American Airlines Center with 41 points and 12 assists to sustain his place atop the NBA top-scorer standings and seal the game.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, however, pointed out that the issues in his side’s defence stemmed far deeper than the Mavs’ leading man.

“(Timothy) Hardaway’s shot was the key, I thought, down the stretch,” Kerr said. “We have to expect that teams are going to make shots against us. We’re going to be circled on every team’s calendar.”

Image:

Doncic tangles with Steph Curry





Defensive frailties have continued to plague the Dubs in the opening quarter of their 2022 campaign, with Kerr forced to rotate and bring in youth over experience to rest Curry and his support act.

With no secondary options to support Draymond Green, and a dysfunctional press that originates from a questionable bench, it is no surprise the Warriors’ record on the road has been so woeful.

Yet, even Stephen Curry contributed to Tuesday night’s defeat. Despite amassing another 30-plus points, the 34-year-old had the opportunity to tie the game in the dying moments but failed to make the shot.

“Bang, bang situation,” Curry said. “Dumb play by me to not take the lay-up. I got a little confused on what the time and score was, going for the hero shot. I didn’t think it was a travel to the point where let the play run out. But who am I to say?”

Kerr’s side, who were arriving at this game on a four-game winning streak, will now look to reassess their options as they head into three games on the road against the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and Indiana Pacers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the Golden State Warriors against Dallas Mavericks in Week 7 of the NBA season



Magic Doncic inspires Mavs

The Mavericks, however, will look to take inspiration from this fixture. This latest win has broken a four-game losing streak, and the team seem to be in good spirits based on the form of their talismanic point guard, and his partner-in-crime Spencer Dinwiddie.

“It’s getting boring now,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said when commenting on Doncic. “I mean, let’s see something different. Maybe do it with his left hand. I’m just joking!”

Not even Curry could dispute the nature of Doncic’s performance saying: “His size and his ball-handling skills keep you on edge the entire game, [and] that plus him being a three-level scorer, you’ve got to worry about everything.

“It’s an offensive package of being a playmaker and scorer. You want to take something away from him, but he can make play after play.”