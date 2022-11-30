Heidi Klum and teen daughter simulate kiss in provocative

Former international supermodel Heidi, 49, was accused on Twitter of “sexualising” her daughter “the moment she turned legal” over their shoot last month for lingerie giant Intimissimi.
However, Leni claimed she’d paid no attention to the criticism as she was happy with the pair’s scantily clad pics.
Now the pair have struck again, posting images of themselves getting into the Christmas vibe while posing in festive red satin pyjama sets.
They blew kisses to each other in their latest snaps and, although celebrities and showbiz presenters have had their say against the images, both looked confident as they indulged in their dramatic comeback.
Heidi Klum has posed with her daughter for some decidedly unsexy snaps too
Heidi Klum is renowned for going all out for Halloween, wearing among the most grotesque costumes out there – and for Halloween 2022, she dressed as a giant worm, with daughter Leni posing alongside her in a more conventional Catwoman outfit by Dior. When she shared the snaps, they were admiringly commented on by one of her famous followers, Christina Aguilera.
