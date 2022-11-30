Here’s How to Watch Hallmark Channel For Free Now That It’s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season for cheesy Christmas movies. If you love holiday films as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Hallmark Channel online for free to see the cheesy Christmas movies everyone will be talking about this season.

Hallmark Channel launched in 1992 as a television network targeted toward families with a mix of original movies and TV shows mostly in the romance genre, as well as other acquired lifestyle programs. As of 2015, Hallmark Channel had more than 85,439,000 subscribers and was available to around 73.4 percent of households with television. In 2009, Hallmark Channel launched “Countdown to Christmas,” a seasonal block from the last weekend in October to January 1 where the network releases dozens of original holiday movies, specials and programming. “Countdown to Christmas”—which has since become a trademark of Hallmark Channel—has also led fans to dub actresses frequently featured in the network’s Christmas movies as the “Queens of Christmas.” Those actresses include Rachel Boston, Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Erin Krakow, Kellie Martin, Danica McKellar, Autumn Reeser and Alicia Witt.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, former Chief Executive Officer Bill Abbott revealed that 35 percent of the network’s budget each year is spent toward original Christmas programming. “We’re very consistent with the model for our original productions. We believe that we can make a great movie for a certain amount, and we don’t need to spend double, triple or quadruple to make it high quality. We’re primarily driven by our ad sales, and our ad sales is fortunately humming along at a high growth rate,” he said. He also responded at the time to the lack of diversity in the network’s Christmas movies. “We fell into a pattern of going back to the same people and didn’t necessarily look outside the box. Producing movies in Canada, which is where the majority of our productions are made, did not help the cause,” he said. “It’s something that was on our radar long before we were taking criticism. But it’s been fun to work with so many different talented, diverse actors who do bring something very different to the table. We feel very good about our slate this season.”

He also explained how Hallmark Channel is different than other networks and streaming services that produce Christmas originals, such as Netflix. “The brand is our differentiator. Our focus is in creating an experience where you can turn the TV on, feel comfortable and cook, decorate or do something holiday-related and that puts you in the spirit,” he said. “There’s no question that they’re a huge competitor. And they’ve had a lot of success. But we believe that the way we create our content and the way we brand our experience is a completely different proposition.”

So where can fans stream Hallmark Channel? Read on for how to watch Hallmark Channel online for free to see this year’s original Christmas movies.

How can one watch Hallmark Channel online? Hallmark Channel is available to stream on services like Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Hulu+ With Live TV.

Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $25 per month. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month. Sling TV starts at $20 for the first month. Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Hallmark Channel movies and TV shows are also available to stream on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, which offers three plans: Peacock Free, which users can sign up for with just their email; Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (saving subscribers around $10 from the monthly plan) ; and Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (saving subscribers around $20 from the monthly plan). To watch Hallmark Channel however, users will need to sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

How can one watch Hallmark Channel online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Hallmark Channel at no cost.

Hallmark Channels offered: Hallmark Channel; Hallmark Drama; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $25 per month after the trial ends. Philo TV also offers seven-day free trials for its add-on channel packages: Movies & More (Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies); Epix (Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2); and Starz (Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family). After the trials end, subscribers can add various channel packages for between $3 to $9 per month. Movies & More (Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies) costs $3 per month; Epix (Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2) costs $6 per month; and Starz (Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family) cost $9 per month.

Philo offers 64 channels, including Hallmark Channel, as well as a DVR service that allows subscribers to record an unlimited amount of live or upcoming content and save it for up to 12 months. Philo also allows subscribers to stream on up to three devices at the same time, and create up to 10 profiles per account.

Hallmark Channels offered: Hallmark Channel; Hallmark Drama; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Starter, Pro and Elite plans. Fubo’s Starter plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes Hallmark Channel.

Fubo starts at $64.99 per month for its Starter plan. The next level up is the Pro plan, which costs $69.99 per month. The final level is the Elite plan, which includes $79.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $33 per month and includes 34 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time.

If you want to watch the Hallmark Channel online for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching Hallmark Channel

Another way to watch Hallmark Channel online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching Hallmark Channel

Read on for how to watch Hallmark Channel online with various streaming deals.

While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, it does come with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month), saving subscribers a total of $14.98 per month from subscribing to these services individually. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including Hlalmark Channel. Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.

For Amazon Prime Video’s 2022 holiday deal, users can subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now and dozens of other Prime Video channels for $1.99 per month for two months. Hallmark Movies Now is Hallmark Channel’s streaming service with access hundreds of Hallmark Channel original movies and TV shows. Amazon’s deal saves users more than 60 percent—or $3 per month / $6 in total—from Hallmark Movies Now’s regular price of $4.99 per month. The deal—which also includes channels like Starz, Showtime, Paramount+, AMC+, Discovery+—saves users between $6 to $18 from various channels’ regular prices for two months. The deal, which is eligible for Amazon Prime subscribers, ends on December 4, 2022, so be sure to sign up for it before then. See below for a full list of the channels included in Amazon Prime Video’s channels deal, including Hallmark Channel.

If you don’t have a Prime Video account, the service offers a 30-day free trial. The free trial comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and subscribe to Amazon Prime Video’s channels deal.

What are Hallmark Channel’s 2022 Christmas movies?

What are Hallmark Channel’s 2022 Christmas movies? Read on for a list of Hallmark Channel’s 2022 Christmas movies, including Hallmark Channel’s description for each film.

Noel Next Door

Cast: Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier

Description: “A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.”

We Wish You a Married Christmas

Cast: Marisol Nichols, Kristoffer Polaha

Description: “Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas.”

A Kismet Christmas

Cast: Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, Marilu Henner

Description: “Sarah is a children’s book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.”

A Cozy Christmas Inn

Cast: Jodie Sweetin, David O’Donnel

Description: “A real estate executive, Erika, travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it’s owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.”

Jolly Good Christmas

Cast: Reshma Shetty, Will Kemp

Description: “David is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across jolly old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.”

Ghosts of Christmas Always

Cast: Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, Reginald VelJohnson

Description: “Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store.”

A Magical Christmas Village

Cast: Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, Marlo Thomas

Description: “When Summer’s mother Vivian moves in with her and her young daughter Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.”

Lights, Camera, Christmas!

Cast: Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton

Description: “When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man.”

All Saints Christmas

Cast: Ledisi, Roger Cross

Description: “Lisette is a popular R&B singer who’s getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistakes a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip.”

In Merry Measure

Cast: Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson

Description: “When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.”

The Royal Nanny

Cast: Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, Greta Scacchi

Description: “Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas.”

Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Cast: Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, Barbara Niven

Description: “When Romy and Rick’s parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant’s loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.”

Inventing the Christmas Prince

Cast: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Description: “Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago.”

Three Wise Men and a Baby

Cast: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

Description: “Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives… all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.”

When I Think of Christmas

Cast: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, Beth Broderick

Description: “Sara Thompson returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.”

My Southern Family Christmas

Cast: Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, Brian McNamara

Description: “Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time – without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father – a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.”

#Xmas

Cast: Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty

Description: “When Jen gets the chance to enter a brand’s design contest, she poses a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect ‘family’ or reveal the truth.”



A Royal Corgi Christmas

Cast: Hunter King, Jordan Renzo

Description: “Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the Queen, he gifts her with “Mistletoe,” a rambunctious Corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America for help – but to his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grow in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want.”

A Tale of Two Christmases

Cast: Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, Evan Roderick

Description: “Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases – one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family… and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma’s double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love.”

Haul Out the Holly

Cast: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman, Stephen Tobolowsky

Description: “Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities.”

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

Cast: Rachel Boston, Victor Webster

Logline: “Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother’s small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother’s secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit, she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.”

A Holiday Spectacular

Cast: Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret Featuring the Radio City Rockettes

Description: “In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.”

A Big Fat Family Christmas

Cast: Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner

Description: “Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment – shooting the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a cover story – she doesn’t reveal that they are in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break.”

A Fabled Holiday

Cast: Brooke D’Orsay, Ryan Paevey

Description: “Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.”

Undercover Holiday

Cast: Noemi Gonzalez, Stephen Huszar

Description: “When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that Matt is her new beau, when in reality, he’s her overzealous security guard.”

The Most Colorful Time of the Year

Cast: Katrina Bowden, Christopher Russell

Description: “Ryan is an elementary school teacher, who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.”

Christmas Class Reunion

Cast: Aimee Teegarden, Tanner Novlan

Description: “High school classmates, who once dubbed themselves the “cursed class,” reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be.”

The Holiday Sitter

Cast: Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa, Chelsea Hobbs

Description: “Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.”

Holiday Heritage

Cast: Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, Holly Robinson Peete

Description: “Ella returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it’s too late.”

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Cast: Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz

Description: “A former actress trying to break into directing tests her skills with a town’s annual Christmas Eve courtroom production in which the true authorship of the famous poem ‘A Visit from St. Nick’ is debated.”

Hanukkah on Rye

Cast: Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, Lisa Loeb

Description: A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?



