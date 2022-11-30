Here’s the schedule for the first week of the Call of Duty

We’re only a few days away from the Call of Duty League returning. Activision’s massive esports league will be kicking off its 2023 season on Friday, December 2, and with that being the case, we figured now is a good time to make sure you are familiar with Major I’s opening slate of games.

Disclaimer: All times are in CET

December 2:

Boston Breach vs. Atlanta Faze at 21:00

OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota Rokkr at 22:30

Vegas Legion vs. Los Angeles Thieves at 00:00 (Dec. 3)

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Seattle Surge at 1:30 (Dec. 3)

December 3:

Minnesota Rokkr vs. Toronto Ultra at 21:00

New York Subliners vs. London Royal Ravens at 22:30

Seattle Surge vs. Boston Breach at 00:00 (Dec. 4)

Florida Mutineers vs. Vegas Legions at 1:30 (Dec. 4)

December 4:

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. London Royal Ravens at 21:00

OpTic Texas vs. Florida Mutineers at 22:30

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Atlanta Faze at 00:00 (Dec. 5)

Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners at 1:30 (Dec. 5)

Be sure to catch all of the action right here.