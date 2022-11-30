Hit a brick wall in your genealogy research? Treat it like a cold

So, when you’re stuck in your research, try some new approaches to your own cold cases.

Ancestors’ nicknames

Recently, a communication from Family Tree Magazine stressed that we should record any nicknames of our male ancestors, as well as why and how they came by those nicknames. I know my grandfather, Joe Brooks, was really J. H. Brooks III, but was called “Junior” by my grandmother and other relatives, including a nephew who called him “Uncle Junior.” His father died before his grandfather, so he got the nickname to distinguish him from his grandfather. One south Alabama kin was nicknamed “Shoat” Nolan, shoat being a baby pig. Not sure why. His family had other unusual nicknames. Unfortunately, there is no one around to ask about them.