Holly Willoughby wears ‘beautiful’ under £50 dress that’s perfect





With the cost of living crisis causing many shoppers to be more conscious of their purchases, when it comes to clothing, it’s important to invest in pieces that are timeless and versatile, to save money in the long run and increase cost per wear.

Although the M&S website offers a huge range of items across all categories, including food, beauty and home, shoppers have noticed that the brand is really stepping up and expanding its clothing lines. With Christmas less than a month away, those looking for pieces to wear for Christmas parties and celebrations, will find lots of options on M&S. Holly Willoughby often wears M&S pieces, and regularly posts them on her Instagram page, which has shoppers commenting and purchasing for themselves. Recently, Holly wore the Star Print Button Through Midi Smock Dress, and captioned the photo saying ”you just can’t go wrong with a black dress for a classic evening look – and this one, with it’s elegant detailing, is one of my favourite pieces from my November edit.” Buy: Star Print Button Through Midi Smock Dress (£45)

The dress features a flocked star print which adds a subtle festive nod, and the semi-sheer material is floaty and feminine. Details of the dress include button-through front, round neck and midi length, which is versatile and easy to style. The piece could be worn with chelsea boots for a casual, dressed-down look, or with heels and sparkly accessories to enable it to be worn for parties and other smarter occasions. With sizes 8-24 available and petite, regular and long lengths to choose from, those who invest will be able to find the perfect fit, however shoppers should be aware that while most sizes are still available, some are starting to sell out, so they will need to be quick or risk missing out.

Shoppers have been leaving reviews on the dress, with some calling it ‘lovely’. Clare Wigan said: ”A beautiful comfortable dress. True to size and so comfortable.” LazyCook48 commented: ”Lovely dress, the photo does not do it justice! Relaxed fit, but not too baggy, and a good midi length for a 5”2 person!” Healthy48 also added: ”Lovely dress, like the material. Does look great with a sparkly belt. Just right for Christmas I am thrilled with it.”