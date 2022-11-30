House approves tentative labor deal to avoid rail strike, sends

The House passed legislation Wednesday that would force a tentative rail labor agreement and thwart a national strike. The bill now goes to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has promised swift passage.

A separate House vote added seven days of paid sick leave to the agreement.

The resolution’s passage, by a vote of 290-137, comes after President Joe Biden called on Congress to intervene in the stalled talks between railroads and some of the industry’s major unions. He met with the four House and Senate leaders Tuesday in an effort to avoid the economic impacts of a rail strike, which the industry forecasts could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day.

Biden has said he’s reluctant to override the vote against the contract by some unions, but that a rail shutdown would “devastate” the economy.

Railways and their labor unions had until Dec. 9 to reach an agreement before workers promised to strike. At issue is the amount of paid sick leave available to railroad workers.

In a statement Tuesday, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said passing legislation to enforce an agreement denies them the right to strike and will not fix the problems or concerns of railroad workers.

The union said it was calling on Biden and any member of Congress who “truly supports the working class to act swiftly by passing any sort of reforms and regulations that will provide paid sick leave for all Railroad Workers.”

According to the Association of American Railroads (AAR), an industry group, a presidential board created to help resolve contract talks reviewed the union’s request for additional paid sick days and instead offered additional salary.

“If the unions are interested in a holistic discussion for structural changes as it relates to their sick time, I think absolutely the railroad carriers would be up for a holistic discussion but [they] have not done it in the zero hour,” AAR President and CEO Ian Jefferies said at a press conference on rail preparations.

Each union has its own sick day policy, according to National Railway Labor Conference. If an employee is sick, they need to be out of work between four and seven days before they collect their version of sick pay.

The tentative labor deal grants workers one additional personal day, for a total of three personal days for railroad workers. A worker must provide 48 hours notice to request a personal day.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said on social media the tentative agreement did not go far enough.