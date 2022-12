“I think pretty much as is indicated at the end of this last season is the fact that he decided whatever I may think about Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) personally, she is the rightful heir to the throne.

“The land grab the Hightowers have done is treacherous, and they need to be made to pay for that.

“Plus… the fact is my grandson has been killed. Even though we know he’s not my grandson, but he’s my grandson.

“So, I think that’s kind of where he’s at, that that has to be paid for.”