How to Watch No. 5 Purdue vs. Florida State in ACC/Big Ten

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After a big jump in the rankings with an impressive showing in the Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament over the weekend, No. 5 Purdue basketball hits the road for its first true road game of the season.

The team heads to Tallahassee, Fla., for a matchup with Florida State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

“When you travel like that, it’s difficult but you gotta play another game,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “That’s just the way it is, deal with it. I think our guys are focused and ready to go, but we haven’t played a road game this year. We have young guys who haven’t played a road game.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the matchup, including TV information and a look at Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton.

How to watch the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers at Florida State Seminoles

Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott (producer) Last season’s records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the team defeated Yale and Texas before losing to Saint Peter’s 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Florida State went 17-14 and 10-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Matt Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 390-192 overall record with the program, including a 194-115 mark in the Big Ten. With just 10 more victories, Painter can become just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Florida State: Leonard Hamilton is in his 21st season at the helm for Florida State. He boasts a 418-249 overall record with the program and has brought the Seminoles to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Elite Eight during the 2017-18 season.

Hamilton began his head coaching career at Oklahoma State in 1986 and has since earned 618 career wins as a college basketball coach.

Nov 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter signals to his players during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Moda Center. Purdue won the game 84-66. © Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch for Purdue

1. Handling a short turnaround

After traveling to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament and returning to West Lafayette, the Boilermakers quickly hopped right back on a plane to fly to the other end of the country.

It’s a quick turnaround for a team that’s looking to stay undefeated, but they’re locked in and focused on the task at hand.

“I think we’re gonna have that same mindset as going into Portland,” Purdue freshman guard Braden Smith said. “The record doesn’t show that they’re great, but they’re still a good team individually. We still gotta play our game, we still gotta do our thing and not have a letdown. It’s going to be huge.”

2. Don’t take Florida State lightly

The Seminoles are just 1-7 on the season, with their only victory being a narrow 81-72 win over Mercer. Florida State is coming off a 75-58 loss to Nebraska on Sunday which extended its losing streak to three games.

However, the makeup of this team can give any team problems on a given night. It’s a group with size, length and athleticism that just hasn’t had everything click on the floor so far during the 2022-23 season.

“They’re just not completing things,” Painter said. “They’re not consistent in certain areas, but they show spurts. They have a good first half against Florida, they put together these spurts but don’t have that consistency. Just trying to sustain that consistency across the board.”

3. Staying true to what’s made this team successful

By jumping into the top five, Purdue will surely have a target on its back for the next week of play. The important thing for the Boilermakers is to continue playing team basketball and showing high levels of effort.

“A lot of people want to play and do more to help you win,” Painter said. “It’s just very normal and natural. But you really just need to do the same things. If you’re having success, why would you go against it?”

