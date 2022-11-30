Categories
Travel

How to Watch No. 5 Purdue vs. Florida State in ACC/Big Ten


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After a big jump in the rankings with an impressive showing in the Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament over the weekend, No. 5 Purdue basketball hits the road for its first true road game of the season. 

The team heads to Tallahassee, Fla., for a matchup with Florida State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. 

“When you travel like that, it’s difficult but you gotta play another game,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “That’s just the way it is, deal with it. I think our guys are focused and ready to go, but we haven’t played a road game this year. We have young guys who haven’t played a road game.”





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.