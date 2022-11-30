How you can play as Lionel Messi in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Have you ever wanted to control Lionel Messi in the heat of a battlefield? With the Messi operator bundle, you can do just that!

Lionel Messi is the latest footballer to be added as a guest character skin in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. You can now play as the Argentinian footballing superstar across all of your favourite Call of Duty maps with your friends.

Messi isn’t the first football player to be added into Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. You can also play as both Neymar and Paul Pogba, who have their own respective bundles.

These footballer bundles are being released to coincide with the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Publisher Activision announced plans to introduce football-related downloadable content to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 earlier in November. Additionally, a limited CODball event has been announced to take place during the World Cup.

How can I play as Lionel Messi in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

The Lionel Messi operator bundle can be purchased for 2400 COD points. This is the equivalent of roughly £20 – £25 in real money.

You’ll receive a number of in-game items upon your purchase. These include:

Lionel Messi operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

No Firearms Needed (finishing move)

Atomic Flea (Vaznev-9K)

Blue Thunder (FSS Hurricane)

The Treble (vehicle skin)

The Flea 10 (charm)

Battle Messi (sticker)

Target Acquired (emblem)

How can I buy COD points?

COD points can be bought either in-game or online via the Call of Duty official website . Currently, this is the only legitimate way to purchase the Lionel Messi operator bundle.

Messi and Argentina at the World Cup 2022

So far, the World Cup in Qatar has proven to be a mixed tournament for Argentina. They were shockingly beaten in their first game by Saudi Arabia, despite Messi scoring a penalty in the 10th minute. Ultimately, they fell to a 2-1 defeat – their first loss in 36 games.

Messi hasn’t quite been at his best, but he has still proven to be a priceless asset for La Albiceleste. He scored again in Argentina’s second game of the tournament as they saved face by beating Mexico 2-0. Enzo Fernandez scored the second goal of the game with a beautiful right footed finish from the edge of the box.

Next up, the side will look to book their place in the last 16 when they take on current group leaders Poland, who boast Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski as a key player. As things stand, the Poles are top of their group with four points, with Argentina in second of three points. Saudi Arabia follow in third, also on three points but behind Argentina on goal difference, with Mexico are bottom of the group on one point.