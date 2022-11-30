HSBC announces closure of 114 branches – full list confirmed

The news comes following a shift away from in-branch banking by many Britons. With online and mobile banking available, less people are now conducting their financial affairs in person.

The bank has said it will be closing 114 branches from April 2023.

This follows a previous announcement which saw 69 HSBC branches closer earlier in the year.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.

“Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.

“Not only can we do it anywhere at any time of day or night, many more things can be done at the customers’ convenience and don’t rely on a branch visit.”

