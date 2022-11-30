I’m A Celeb’s Sue Cleaver tells Charlene White to ‘get over

Sue Cleaver took a jibe at her co-star Charlene White and said she should “get over herself” after she fake cried as they made their way back to the UK as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! came to an end. The Coronation Street actress filmed the Loose Women presenter in a cafe “crying” as they prepared to board their flight in Australia following their jungle stint.
The 59-year-old was seen seranding her pal by singing Frank Sinatra’s The Final Curtain as they waited for their flight.
The soap star hilariously joked: “Oh, get over yourself! You’ve been out for two weeks!”
It comes after a man in the background could be seen turning around to face the pair as he reacted to Charlene’s fake cry.
Sue shared the clip with her 110,000 followers, who flocked to comment on the post.
In the jungle, the soap star clarified her feelings about the former Health Secretary joining the show, saying it “did not sit well” with her.
Meanwhile, Sue took to Instagram and shared a photo with Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall at the show’s wrap party.
Zara is former rugby ace Mike’s real wife – but as they battled for survival Down Under, Sue Cleaver became his honorary “jungle wife”.
After getting voted out, Sue confessed it had been Mike she had connected with on “the deepest level”.
A heartbroken Mike claimed that losing Sue to eviction had felt like a “divorce”.
He had comforted her after she burst into tears due to homesickness, and lamented that he’d lost his “jungle wife” when she left.
The granddaughter of the late Queen looked delighted to be meeting her husband’s closest I’m A Celebrity friend, as she wrapped her arms around her at the wrap party.
Sue captioned the post: “About last night… Just a handful of pics from the wrap party… #imaceleb #soreheads.”
