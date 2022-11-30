I’m A Celeb’s Sue Cleaver tells Charlene White to ‘get over

Sue Cleaver took a jibe at her co-star Charlene White and said she should “get over herself” after she fake cried as they made their way back to the UK as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! came to an end. The Coronation Street actress filmed the Loose Women presenter in a cafe “crying” as they prepared to board their flight in Australia following their jungle stint.

The 59-year-old was seen seranding her pal by singing Frank Sinatra’s The Final Curtain as they waited for their flight.

The soap star hilariously joked: “Oh, get over yourself! You’ve been out for two weeks!”

It comes after a man in the background could be seen turning around to face the pair as he reacted to Charlene’s fake cry.

Sue shared the clip with her 110,000 followers, who flocked to comment on the post.

