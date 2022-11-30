Inside Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles’ Relationship Now—and

The Sun published quite the report over the weekend claiming exes Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles, both newly single after recently ending other relationships, were “leaning on each other” as they cope with their breakups from Devin Booker and Olivia Wilde, respectively. The report indicated they weren’t likely to get back together given their differing schedules. Now, any talk of them dating on the down low has been further dispelled by E!.

A source spoke to the outlet about how Jenner and Styles really are just friends. The two first dated in late 2013 and early 2014 before sparking rumors they could be dipping their toes back into their romance again in December 2015, when they got handsy on a yacht in Anguilla while on vacation. No greater reconciliation came out of it.

As for their relationship now, E!’s source explained, “She and Harry are just good friends. They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There’s nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings.”

A second source addressed the dating talk directly, saying, “They are not rekindling at this moment.” Notably, the source did not appear to dismiss the possibility in the future.

The Sun originally reported that while Styles and Jenner are “very alike,” their busy lifestyles would make anything more than a friendship difficult to maintain.

Styles and Jenner both ended things with their ex-partners because of schedule differences caused in part by their careers. Musician Styles in particular is “on a break” with Wilde as he prepares for the international leg of his tour. A source told Page Six, “It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids [Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, with ex Jason Sudeikis]. This is the right thing for both of them.”