IRS gives Trump tax returns to House committee after 3-year legal

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

The IRS has given six years of former President Donald Trump’s federal income tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, a week after the Supreme Court rejected his effort to block the Democratic-controlled panel from getting those records. The committee had been seeking Trump’s tax returns since 2019, when the Republican was still president. A Treasury Department spokesperson told NBC News, “Treasury has complied with last week’s court decision.” The Treasury Department is the parent of the Internal Revenue Service. The Ways and Means Committee has said it wanted copies of Trump’s returns, and the tax returns of several Trump legal entities, for an inquiry into how the IRS audits presidential tax returns. By law, the tax agency audits the returns of a sitting president every year.

CNBC Politics Read more of CNBC’s politics coverage:

Trump as a presidential candidate and then as president broke decades of tradition by refusing to publicly release his tax returns. He claimed that he was withholding them from the public because they were being audited. However, there is no legal bar that prevents tax filers from releasing their returns to the public. The committee will not publicly disclose the returns, either. It is a felony for federal employees to disclose the contents of a tax return. Members of Congress are federal employees, as are congressional staff.