Is Tesla Netflix or Apple? The Battle For Market Share Is Heating


Bears have always believed that competition will eventually sink


Tesla


Now competition has arrived. And


Tesla


market share is falling. Investors must now decide if


Tesla


is more like


Netflix


or


Apple

Automotive industry data provider S&P Global Mobility reported Wednesday that of the roughly 525,000 electric vehicles (EVs) registered in the U.S. over the first nine months of 2022, nearly 340,000 were made by Tesla (ticker: TSLA). That’s 65% market share. Impressive, but it won’t stay that high.



