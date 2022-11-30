Is Tesla Netflix or Apple? The Battle For Market Share Is Heating

Bears have always believed that competition will eventually sink
Tesla
Now competition has arrived. And
Tesla
market share is falling. Investors must now decide if
Tesla
is more like
Netflix
or
Apple
Automotive industry data provider S&P Global Mobility reported Wednesday that of the roughly 525,000 electric vehicles (EVs) registered in the U.S. over the first nine months of 2022, nearly 340,000 were made by Tesla (ticker: TSLA). That’s 65% market share. Impressive, but it won’t stay that high.
Source link