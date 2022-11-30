Islamic State leader killed while ‘fighting the enemies of God’

The leader of Islamic State has been killed in battle, a spokesman for the group said. It is not clear who killed the group commander – or where.

No group as yet has taken responsibility for the killing.

But IS spokesperson Abu Omar al-Muhajer said the leader lost his life while “fighting the enemies of God”.

He announced in audio released today: “He died fighting the enemies of God killing some of them before being killed like a man on the battlefield.”

Al-Muhajer added that he will “mourn” the death of Abu Al-Hassan Al-Qurayshi.