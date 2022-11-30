Jameela Jamil Just Shared That She Was A “Human Test Subject”

“I left school with no credentials ’cause I left school just before my 17th birthday,” she said. “I was hit by a car, very badly, and so when I came out, I didn’t really have any qualifications.”
“I didn’t have a university degree. So, I had to do anything I could to make money. And I’m not talented sexually, so I couldn’t do porn,” she joked.
So, the She-Hulk actor turned to a potentially dangerous way to earn income.
“I became a human test subject, which is where they — instead of testing on animals — test on humans. And I would let them test products on my skin and hair and body.”
“And I had psoriasis for a decade, so don’t do that!” she warned.
“But, you know, I was willing to do almost anything for money ’cause I was 19,” she concluded.
