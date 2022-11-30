Jane Fonda almost unrecognisable as she steps out for rally

Jane Fonda tried to keep a low profile as she arrived at Washington D.C ahead of her Fire Drill Fridays protests against climate change this week.

The 84-year-old sported a face mask which covered her nose and mouth and hid her eyes with cat-eye glasses.

Adding to her low-key look, she opted for all-black attire which included a turtleneck top, leggings and a black coat.

She began her movement in 2019 after being inspired by activist Greta Thunberg, 19.

Her main focus is to raise awareness and urge action on climate change.

Jane’s latest protest comes after she told fans she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September.

The type of cancer begins in your lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting immune system.

In September, she told fans on Instagram as part of a lengthy post: “I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone.

“And the cancer, along with my age, almost 85, definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”