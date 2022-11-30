Kate and William lectured over ‘colonialism and racism’ in Boston

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been reportedly lectured about the “legacy of colonialism and racism” by a black reverend as they landed in Boston for their Earthshot launch event. According to MailOnline, Reverend Mariama White-Hammond – the city’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space gave a strong-worded speech just minutes before the Prince and Princess of Wales took on the stage at Boston.

The news report suggested that Reverend Hammond, who founded a youth organization focused on “teaching the history of the Civil Rights Movement”, said: “On this day, I invite us all to consider the legacy of colonialism and racism.

“The ways it has impacted people across the world and its connection, its deep connection to the degradation of land and our planet that we are all seeking to reverse.

“The stories lost, the species made extinct, but also the persistence of people in the face of oppression and the fundamental dignity of all of our relations.”

MORE FOLLOWS…