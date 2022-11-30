Kate expresses solidarity with families facing cost of living crisis

The Princess of Wales has sent a message of sympathy for families battling with the ongoing cost of living crisis. She is supporting the Evening Standard’s On The Breadline Christmas appeal which is targeted at those who are suffering amid the crippling cost of living crisis.

Over the years the royal has supported a number of campaigns aiming to address a number of social issues such as addiction, violence, family breakdown and homelessness.

Speaking to the London based newspaper, the Duchess said it was vital to support families facing the “devastating” impact of “food and energy” insecurity.

She said: “As millions of people face increasingly difficult times over the coming months, it has never been more important for us to support families who are working so hard to protect their children from the devastating impact of food and energy insecurity.”

The Princess also thanked the paper, its partners and readers for its work, adding that she is sure that it will make a different to families across London and the UK as a whole over the winter.