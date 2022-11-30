Kate, Princess of Wales, pays tribute to Diana in earrings





The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in the US this week to attend a slew of events, including the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday, December 2, where the couple will meet with US President Joe Biden. Kate looked dazzling as she and William landed in Boston today, wearing a classy navy blue suit for the occasion.

Kate’s suit was by none other than iconic British designer Alexander McQueen – the same brand that designed her wedding dress. She donned a midnight blue blazer, costing a whopping £1,490, and a matching pair of trousers, retailing for £590. The Princess combined the elegant suit with a knitted turtleneck, also in navy blue, and a pair of suede heels. She completed the look with a clear tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as she donned earrings that once belonged to her. READ MORE: Kate Middleton ‘allows herself the odd sweet snack’ – ‘isn’t a crime’

Kate accessorised her outfit with a navy blue, crocodile-print belt around her waist and, of course, her sapphire and diamond engagement ring. The Princess wore two jewellery pieces belonging to Diana this afternoon: her ring, as well as her earrings. These matched her engagement ring as they were also formed of diamonds and sapphires. The dainty jewels were sapphire studs surrounded by mini diamonds, making both studs look like flowers. Another flower dangled from each stud. DON’T MISS:

Interestingly, Kate has worn these earrings many times in the past, but sometimes without the extra stud, and other times with it attached. At the Trooping the Colour parade earlier this year, the Princess donned the earrings with the additional attachment to complete her all-white outfit – she wore an Alexander McQueen blazer dress with a white and navy blue Philip Treacy fascinator hat. The double-drop sapphire and diamond earrings were a favourite of the late Princess of Wales. Princess Diana wore the earrings many times duirng her lifetime, including with a sapphire and pearl choker during a visit to Ottawa, Canada, in 1991. READ MORE: Meghan Markle copies Kate’s signature royal pose – ‘intentional’

The Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted by Governor Baker of Massachusetts, this afternoon, with William referring to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a statement he made following his and his wife’s arrival. He said: “Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston. “On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness. “My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. And so am I. That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet. “To the people of Boston, thank you. I’m so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of the Earthshot prize in your great city. Catherine and I can’t wait to meet many of you in the days ahead.”