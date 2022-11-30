Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic & 9 Other Movies & TV Shows Made By

At the end of September, Entergalactic hit Netflix and came from the mind of talented rapper Kid Cudi. He also released an album of the same name that goes along with the project and as creative as this endeavor was, it was far from the first time that a rapper made a film or TV show.





Entergalactic is listed as a TV series but works as a standalone animated film since it clocks in at around 90 minutes. Some of the biggest names in the rap industry have written, directed, or produced major TV shows and movies throughout history.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Kid Cudi – Entergalactic (2022)

Stream On Netflix

Co-created by Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris (who also created black-ish), Entergalactic works as a companion piece to Cudi’s album of the same name. It tells the story of an aspiring artist who falls in love with the photographer who moves in next door.

Of course, the music is an aspect that was well-received, as was the animation style similar to that of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The cast includes Cudi himself, Timothée Chalamet, Jessica Williams, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, and more.

RZA – The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

Stream On Hulu

Plenty of musicians have tried their hand at directing though it often ends up being for episodes of TV or for music videos. The RZA of Wu-Tang Clan fame managed to branch out further, directing and co-writing (with Eli Roth) a major motion picture.

2012’s The Man with the Iron Fists is set in China and follows a blacksmith and other lone warriors to must come together to save their village against a common foe. Praise went to the fight choreography and work by the cast including Russell Crowe, Lucy Liu, Dave Bautista, and Jamie Chung.

Ice Cube & Dr. Dre – Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Stream On FXNow

It makes complete sense that Ice Cube and Dr. Dre would be producers of a movie based on their careers. Straight Outta Compton is a biopic following the lives of the iconic hip-hop group N.W.A, which featured Dre, Cube, Eazy-E, and others.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, Straight Outta Compton holds nothing back in its storytelling and includes spirited casting choices like O’Shea Jackson Jr. as his father Ice Cube and Lakeith Stanfield as Snoop Dogg. Reviews were strong and this was even nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar

Childish Gambino – Atlanta (2016-2022)

Stream On FX

The mind of Donald Glover is an impressive one as the man has shined as an actor, rapper, stand-up comedian, director, producer, and everything else he tries. After a longstanding role on Community, Glover stepped out to create his own series, Atlanta.

As the show found success, Glover also became a star as a rapper named Childish Gambino. Atlanta uses dark humor to tell a surreal story about a rapper, his cousin, and his friends navigating the hip-hop scene. Glover won a Golden Globe and two Emmys as director and actor.

50 Cent – Power (2014-2020)

Stream On Starz

When thinking about the greatest TV shows in Starz history, Power has to rank near the top. The series became a massive hit on cable as people were enamored with the story of an entrepreneur in New York who also is the head of a drug empire for the rich.

The show was co-created by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson along with Courtney A. Kemp and 50 Cent was often the show’s biggest marketer. He’d post about it on social media, his name was attached to most marketing pieces, and he had a supporting role as Kanan Stark, who had a history with the protagonist.

Queen Latifah – Just Wright (2010)

Stream On Prime Video

With such a long and successful acting career, it can often be easy to forget that Queen Latifah is a rapper. Her earliest rise to fame came with her music and her run on Living Single. By the time 2010 rolled around, she moved into the world of producing.

Her production credits include Beauty Shop, The Perfect Holiday, and of course, Just Wright. She also stars in the movie as a physical therapist who helps an NBA player recover from an injury and the two fall in love. The NBA star was played by fellow rapper Common, who also has a prominent acting career.

Eminem – 8 Mile (2002)

Stream On Netflix

Eminem’s association with 8 Mile is quite interesting. He didn’t direct it, write it, or even have a producing credit. However, the film is based on his life and he has a starring role as Jimmy “B-Rabbit” Smith Jr.

Considering it pulled so many elements from his real life, Eminem had a clear hand in getting this film made. Critical reception was strong and the rapper won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself.” It’s a little disappointing that Eminem didn’t continue into a bigger acting career given his strong performance.

Will Smith – Bel-Air (2022-Present)

Stream On Peacock

Similar to Queen Latifah, Will Smith is such a big movie star that his music career feels like a forgotten part of his history. While rising as a rapper, Smith broke out on the small screen as the protagonist of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Decades after that show ended, Smith was behind the creation of a darker, more serious retelling of the story. Bel-Air has succeeded in doing something different with a beloved property. Smith is notable also a producer on Cobra Kai and movies like I, Robot.

Nas – The Get Down (2016-2017)

Stream On Netflix

When it comes to big musical productions, Baz Luhrmann is pretty much the director to lead the way. He’s known for major movies like Elvis and Moulin Rouge! but he also was one of the creators of Netflix’s The Get Down TV series. Combine his vision with executive producer work from Nas and this was a success.

The show was set in the South Bronx during the late ’70s and focuses on young residents who chase their dreams. The series received positive critical acclaim but was unfortunately a Netflix show that got canceled too soon, ending after two seasons. Nas’s influence over the music was clear from the start.

Drake – Euphoria (2019-Present)

Stream On HBO Max

One of the biggest shows currently airing is HBO’s Euphoria, led by the powerful two-time Emmy-winning performance of Zendaya. The show centers on a group of teenagers as they deal with addiction, sexual identity, abuse, and many other serious topics.

It lines up then that rap star Drake is one of the show’s executive producers. Before he broke out as a musician, Drake was a cast member on Degrassi: The Next Generation, which is a show that many have compared Euphoria to.

NEXT: 10 Best Movie Cameos By Famous Rappers