



James Heale from the Spectator has reported that King Charles will be visiting Parliament soon. The afternoon visit will take place at both Westminister Hall and the New Palace Yard on Wednesday December 14.

The event will be “one of thanksgiving and remembrance” in order to honour Queen Elizabeth. It will be almost two months since King Charles made his first speech as monarch to parliament on September 12, in which he vowed to follow the late monarch’s “selfless duty” during his own reign. On his first visit to Westminster Hall as King, the royal described it as the “living breathing instrument of our democracy”. He told the MPs and peers present: “Your traditions are ancient, we see in the construction of this great hall and the reminders of medieval predecessors of the office to which I have been called.”

Westminster Hall is the oldest building in parliament, where both Guy Fawkes and Charles I stood trial, and where medieval monarchs would hold banquets. It was also where Queen Elizabeth gave her ceremonial speeches during her silver, golden and diamond jubilee celebrations to mark her time as monarch. In his speech, King Charles said: “While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. “She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsel, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

King Charles also quoted William Shakespeare’s play Henry VII to say that the Queen had been “a pattern to all princes living”. He also noted the various monuments to Queen Elizabeth in parliament to celebrate her rule, including a stained glass window in Westminster Hall to commemorate her 60 years on the thrones for her diamond jubilee in 2012. Various MPs and peers also paid tribute to the late monarch. Common Spraker Lindsay Hoyle said during the ceremony that Queen Elizabeth’s death had been “a loss that was felt around the world”. He added: “Our late Queen was here to mark the historic moments, such as the 50th anniversary of the second world war, a war in which she herself served in the armed forces.” READ MORE: Kate and William welcomed in US as racism row erupts

This December, Queen Elizabeth’s loss will be felt when King Charles will give his first Christmas speech as monarch, as it will be the first speech of its kind delivered by a King in over 70 years. It will also be the first time a Christmas speech by aking will be televised, as Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, delivered his speech by radio. Jennie Bond, the BBC’s former royal correspondent, has said the Royal Family are expected to have a “less formal” Christmas than usual without Queen Elizabeth. Speaking to OK, the royal expert said Christmas has always been expected to be a formal occasion in the royal household, but King Charles’s first holiday as monarch will be “less buttoned up.” She explained that King Charles will likely break the “archaic” family tradition of watching the monarch’s speech on television when it airs on Christmas afternoon and instead will want the family to remember happier times with the Queen.