Laura Mercier Debuts Beauty Store in the Metaverse – NFTgators

Laura Mercier has jumped on the metaverse train with Obsess.

Dubbed the “World of Beauty” the platform features three interactive virtual rooms.

The beauty and cosmetics brand is making its debut in the metaverse as part of this year’s strategy for the holiday season.

Laura Mercier is making its metaverse debut this holiday season. The beauty and cosmetics brand has partnered with leading experiential e-commerce platform Obsess to launch “World of Beauty” an interactive virtual store.

The new metaverse hub is part of Laura Mercier’s strategy for this year’s holiday season. The Orveon-owned beauty company was founded by global makeup artist Laura Mercier in 1996.

According to the company, Laura Mercier is looking to dive deeper into the world of virtual experiences, as the metaverse continues to gain traction in the mainstream.

Described simply as a 3D virtual space built on web3, the metaverse enables people to interact immersively with each other through gaming and socialising, or in the case of Laura Mercier’s virtual store, with beauty and cosmetics products.

The company is looking to extend its presence in the world of experiential e-commerce with an interactive online shopping experience.

Obsess offers an interactive social shopping experience including the ability to live-stream the experience from the virtual store.

Laura Mercia and brand partner, influencer Karen Gonzalez of @iluvsarahii are holding a live-stream virtual shopping experience on December 6 to ramp up the campaign for her company’s new metaverse store.

The Laura Mercier World of Beauty store uses web VR and Ar technologies to provide immersive experiences. The interior of the store features high-quality 3D items with 360-degree experience, that draw inspiration from the rich Parisian culture.

Laura Mercier provides the keynote to avid fans of her brand, including a brief history of her artistry and how the early beginnings of the brand.

The first of the three rooms features an introduction to her “Flawless Hand” technique, which enlightens shoppers about the steps to achieving her iconic look, while the second room offers a shopping short-cut to curated product catalogues with a direct route to check-out.

On the other hand, the third room, dubbed “Wrapped with Love” features Laura Mercier’s holiday collection with 3D interactive unboxing.

