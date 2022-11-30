Leonardtown Man Accused Of Torching Home, Killing Teacher, Pets

Authorities say that a Maryland man and a family member have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 29-year-old teacher in Virginia.

Leonardtown resident Demitri Raymond Gardiner, 28, and Michael John Gardiner, 35, of Montross, Virginia, are both facing a host of charges in Westmoreland County for their alleged roles in the brutal murder of Taylor Wood, 29, also of Montrose, and several of her pets, the sheriff’s office announced.

According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, the agency was notified shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 of a structure fire inside a home on Crystal Lane in Cabin Point Subdivision.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies and volunteer fire personnel located the remains of Wood, as well as three animals that were inside the home at the time of the alleged arson.

All were pronounced dead.

Officials said that the initial investigation by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office determined that the incident was a homicide and the two Gardiners were identified as the probable suspects.

No motive for the murder of Wood, who was reportedly a very popular teacher at Washington District Elementary School has been announced by investigators. According to WTVR, Michael Gardiner and Wood lived together and were reportedly in a relationship.

Both Gardiners were charged with:

Second-degree murder;

Arson;

Three counts of animal cruelty.

They are currently in custody with members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact First Sgt. Brian Vanlangingham at the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office by emailing bvanlandingham@westcoso.us or calling (804) 493-8066.

