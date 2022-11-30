Lionel Messi is now in Call of Duty but they got his character

Lionel Messi is now in Call of Duty but fans have noticed some glaring issues with his character.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is a playable character in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the free-to-play battle royale game.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account posted a video to announce the arrival of the ‘Messi operator bundle’, which is now available.

He has his own backpack and custom weapons but while the character does bear resemblance to the Argentina captain, there are a few problems with his appearance.

For starters, Messi’s large sleeve tattoo on his right arm is not visible and it’s an iconic part of his look. Everyone knows that Messi is left-footed and left-handed and yet the visual has him holding his gun with his right hand.

And then there’s the fact that the 35-year-old is doing a lot of running in the trailer.

Fans took to Twitter to raise some of the appearance issues, with one user writing: “No tattoos?”

Another said: “They didn’t put his tats on him???”

A third added: “This messi is not short.”

A fourth commented: “Shooting with his right hand? L.”

The Messi bundle will be available for a limited period of time and costs 2400 COD points, which sets you back $19.99.

Image: Alamy