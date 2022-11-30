Looking to get into Pokemon cards? Expert tips to get you started





Pokemon is a one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, which has a huge array of off-shoots and memorabilia to pick up. One of the most popular collectibles is the Pokemon trading card game, which has been going on for nearly as long as the Nintendo games themselves. The Pokemon trading card game began in 1996 with almost 200 sets in total released since then as well as thousands of cards produced.

With such a huge array of collectible cards available you may not know where on earth to start. If you’re struggling getting your Pokemon trading card collection off the ground then Kevin Aloë, eBay’s collectible card game category manager, has offered some pro tips. Speaking to Express.co.uk Aloë recommended your first purchase should boil down to whether you’re planning on being a collector or a player. If you’re mainly planning to play then you will want to kick things off with a starter deck, with pre-made ones available from eBay. He said: “Are you a player or collector? If a player then begin by creating your own starter deck, or find a premade deck on eBay where decks can be found from under £10. Play it, see if you like how it plays, learn from your game and from there you can either replace some of the cards with stronger cards or go with a different deck – maybe even one that you’ve played against. “If you are a collector, you need to find what speaks to you. Some collectors want to complete a set like the ‘Base Set’ and have all the cards. Others focus on a favourite Pokemon, like Charizard, Pikachu or Bulbasaur and get all the different cards from the last 25 years. You may also have an appeal for Holos, Vmax, or go for something very niche like Misprints. One of the most common ways is to follow your heart and buy the cards you love. “If you don’t know where to begin, look for joblots on eBay or buy somebody else’s collection.

“Alternatively buy a few packs or an elite trainer box and open the pack. Opening the pack and finding out what you might get and landing some gems is a very exciting experience. The last set ‘Last Origin’ or the next set ‘Silver Tempest’ are good choices. See what type of cards you like, learn about them and from there look to expand your collection.” In terms of what sets to begin with, you should follow your heart and just go with the one that appeals to you the most. There’s probably a specific set that catches your eye if you’re a fan of the games and there’s a particular gen you love the most. But if that isn’t the case then go for the most recent set. Aloë said: “For a collector, it depends on what you are after. If you have had the base set when you were younger, then the base set can bring fantastic childhood memories. But those can be expensive, so alternatively, you can go for reprints edition which have that same nostalgia but are more affordable. “The ‘2016 XY: Evolutions’ and ‘2021 Celebrations’ would be my recommendation. “Younger generations may have started their journey later, so if you have played one of the games, look for a set in this setting. For example Neodestiny is very popular for people who grew up with the second generation of games.

“In the current era, i.e. ‘The Last 11 Sets’, is based on the ‘2019 Sword & Shield’ game. The ‘Evolving Skies’ set is particularly popular within the Sword and Shield era. This draws me to that last point. If you are not sure where to begin, there is a lot of merit to starting with the latest set. “You will find a lot of discussions about it to help you get into it and learn about it. “There is no wrong set but there is merit in going after a popular set because you can find lots of people in the community to exchange with. “So find a set you like. Get a joblot or some ‘Elite Trainer Box’ and you’ll have started your journey of learning about your cards and joining the community.” Aloë has also given Express.co.uk advice on how to make money from Pokemon trading cards. If you strike it lucky you can make a huge profit as Pokemon cards in the past have managed to sell for millions of pounds. The most expensive Pokemon card sold for $5.275 million in 2021 and was bought by YouTuber Logan Paul, who is now a WWE wrestler after a stint in boxing.