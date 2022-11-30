Loose Women’s Linda Robson on ‘meltdown’ before Stacey Solomon’s

She stopped eating and got drunk, ending up looking “absolutely terrible”, but she feels sure that this lifestyle is now firmly in her past post-recovery.

Linda is now preparing to record the audio version of her book, which she is “absolutely dreading”.

“I’m going to be in there for days in this little dark room on my own, and if I do it wrong, I’ll have to go back to the beginning of the chapter,” she explained.

Kaye empathised: “Your voice will be cracking – that’ll be so hard.”

However, she is looking forward to helping others with similar experiences by recounting how she got through her own depression hell.

If you or someone you love is experiencing mental health issues, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit the website at samaritans.org to get help 24 hours a day.