Machine Learning with Python: Top 10 Courses for Data Science

by Zaveria K November 30, 2022

The top Machine Learning with Python Courses for data science students are absolutely the best

Python is a computer programming language that is commonly utilized in the Machine Learning field. Pandas, NumPy, scikit-learn, Matplotlib, and SciPy are some examples of Python packages and libraries that are specially designed for certain purposes. This article is for you if you wish to study Machine Learning with Python.

They are the most recent technologies that influence every single area, just as IT did when it initially appeared. Whether you work in a bank, the insurance industry, aerospace, or defense, all areas have been influenced by IT and will be impacted in the near future by machine learning and artificial intelligence. That is why for data scientists, in the future, it is essential to learn these top machine learning with Python courses, and if you are seeking reputable resources for the best courses for machine learning with Python then you have come to the perfect spot.

1.Machine Learning with Python by Coursera

Coursera has created an excellent chance to learn about Machine Learning and how it is transforming the real world. This Machine Learning with Python Course will teach you the fundamentals of machine learning and how it is used in many industries such as banking, health care, telecommunications, and health care. You will learn how to use Python libraries in machine learning algorithms and model building

2.Applied Machine Learning in Python by Coursera

Machine Learning on Coursera, the Python Course will teach you about machine learning techniques and approaches. You will discover why Machine Learning is more descriptive than Statistics and how to utilize the Scikit learn toolbox.

3.Python for Data Science and Machine Learning Bootcamp by Udemy

This Python Data Science and Machine Learning Bootcamp will teach you how to use the most popular machine learning tools and Python libraries, including Pandas, Seaborn, Numpy, Scikit-Learn, TensorFlow, and others. This Data Science with Python course covers all of the subjects needed to have a thorough understanding of how data science and machine learning utilize Python to address global issues.

4.Machine Learning with Python by DataCamp

This Machine Learning with Python Tutorial is an essential learning opportunity for anybody interested in diving into the area of Machine Learning. In Python, you will learn the principles of machine learning. This module will teach you two primary types of machine learning methods: supervised learning and unsupervised learning.

5.Intro to Machine Learning with PyTorch by Udacity

Udacity is the most recommended platform for getting started in Machine Learning. The Intro to Machine Learning Program was developed to help students construct algorithms and conduct machine learning tasks under the supervision of teachers and machine learning professionals. You will learn how to utilize Python’s package Pytorch for Machine Learning.

6.Machine Learning Certification Training using Python by Edureka

The Edureka Python Machine Learning Certification is the perfect package for learning essential experiences and entering a high-demand career. This Machine Learning with Python Course covers all of the main types of machine learning algorithms, such as supervised and unsupervised learning. You will be given real-life case studies to solve in areas such as social media, health care, and aviation.

7.Machine Learning with Python: A Practical Introduction by edX

The IBM Machine Learning Professional Certificate will teach you how to unearth hidden insights and forecast future trends. You will get the opportunity to employ machine learning technologies to automate real-world chores. It is an excellent moment to learn about Data Science and Machine Learning to make better business judgments. You may begin by learning the principles of Machine Learning topics like regression, classification, and recommendation systems. You will research appropriate Python libraries for machine learning.

8.Understanding Machine Learning with Python

This course will teach you how to use Python for Machine Learning. This course covers machine learning fundamentals, the machine learning process, data preparation, algorithm selection for a specific problem, and training and testing the machine learning model. You will also learn how to evaluate model performance and comprehend overfitting issues.

9.Learn NumPy Fundamentals by Udemy

This is a brief but comprehensive lecture on the Python module Numpy. This course is divided into three components: first an introduction to the course, the second will teach you Numpy fundamentals, array generation, reshaping, indexing, advanced indexing, array math, and broadcasting, and the third covers Python fundamentals for individuals who have never used Python before. This course is appropriate for Python novices who wish to learn Numpy.

10.Python Machine Learning, Data Science, and Deep Learning by Udemy

This is another Python-based machine learning course. In this course, you will first master the fundamentals of statistics and probability. Following that, you will be introduced to machine learning techniques such as K-Means Clustering, Decision Trees, SVM, and others.