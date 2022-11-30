Man arrested near President Macron’s office after breaching

Police have arrested a man who broke the Elysee Palace and got within range of President Emmanuel Macron’s office.

Local news reported that the intruder was apprehended as he broke into the Parisian mansion on September 28.

French publication Le Canard enchaîné revealed that he arrived at stairs leading to the President’s office after breaking through security.

Palace security spotted and arrested the man, who then transported him to a police station in Paris’ 16th arrondissement.

Mr Macron was not in his office at the time, according to French officials, who said the premier was attending a defence meeting in another wing of the palace.

The break-in baffled authorities, who remain in the dark about how the man gained access.

He would have needed to fool the mansion’s round-the-clock security and police presence.

Le Canard suggested he would have had to infiltrate the residence during a changeover for the Republican Guard.

They added the intruder would then have arrived at the Elysee courtyard where he was later apprehended.

If prosecuted by French authorities, he risks a hefty punishment for entering the residence.

The infraction may result in up to a year in prison and an additional fine of €15,000 (£12,935).

More to follow…