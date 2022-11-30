Martin Lewis’ MSE recommends halogen heaters and Amazon’s is





With the cost of heating and bills increasing and temperatures dropping, many are looking for cheap ways to warm the house but minimise use of central heating where possible.

With most of the Winter still ahead of us, finding a solution to staying warm and cosy doesn’t have to break the bank. Electric blankets and heated pads have become popular methods for staying warm, however they do not heat entire rooms. On the Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert website, the team say that halogen heaters are a great, cost-effective way to help heat your home for less as the temperature drops. Amazon is selling a halogen heater for just £23.49, plus it could help saving money on bills. Buy: STAYWARM 1200w 3 Bar Compact Halogen Heater (£23.49)

The heater features three settings 400W, 800W and 1200W, and it’s easy to switch between these to find the optimum room temperature. There is 90 degree oscillation, which safely and effectively spreads and radiates heat, and the compact and lightweight device can be easily moved around and stored when not needed. With the use of halogen gas, the heater is able to operate safely at higher temperatures than traditional heaters. The heater can simply be plugged in and has fast heat-up time, to warm a room quickly and efficiently.

There are 6,450 reviews on the product, with some calling it ‘very efficient’. Danley said: ”Works fine and is very energy efficient compared to using central heating.” JP commented: ”Old one started to leak. This seemed a good price and with excellent reviews. Heats room well. Easy to assemble, although some sharp edges when fitting wheels. Easy to move around. Well packaged.” David Davies also added: ”20p a hour to warm a room brilliant little thing.”