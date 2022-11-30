Martina Navratilova’s sarcastic take on study that reveals high

Known for raising her voice relating to serious issues, Martina Navratilova has once again taken a dig at the US authorities for not taking action against gun laws in the country.

According to new research published in the JAMA Network Open on Tuesday, 1,110,421 people lost their lives to gun violence between 1990 and 2021 in America. While the number fell to 10 firearm deaths for every 100,000 people in 2004, it again started rising around 2010 and finally reached 14.7 deaths for every 100,000 people by 2021, a 45.5 % increase.

Former World No. 1 Navratilova shared the news on her social media and expressed her disgust at the US being the world leader in such a gruesome category.

“Wow… we are definitely the world’s leader in this awful category,” Navratilova tweeted.

The study revealed that the number of gun-related deaths went further up after the global pandemic of COVID-19 struck in 2020. Between January 2020 and April 2021, approximately five million people in the country bought guns for the first time in their lives. 2022 was the third consecutive year that saw over 600 multiple-victim shootings in the US.

Other reasons for the sudden rise in such incidents include job losses during lockdowns, economic instability, and a lack of mental health resources.

Martina Navratilova has spoken against gun laws earlier as well