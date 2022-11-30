Matt Hancock looks ‘needy’ with girlfriend claims expert

Matt Hancock, 44, and Gina Coladangelo, 45, were captured in a passionate embrace after the former Health Secretary came in third place on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The Conservative MP has attempted to redeem himself after his affair with his partner was revealed last year.
Body language expert Judi James has shared her thoughts on the lover’s relationship after several pictures of them have emerged since the ITV show wrapped up.
Judi admitted she is “not sold” on their public display of affection suggesting that the West Suffolk MP is “needy”.
The expert claimed Gina appeared to be calling the shots in the relationship.
When Matt crossed the bridge and was reunited with his girlfriend Down Under, the pair hugged in a tight embrace, with the MP’s hand splayed out on Gina’s back.
READ MORE: Jane Moore fears ‘punching’ Harry is ‘terrified of losing’ Meghan
Speaking to The Sun, Judi said his “starfish” hand on the lower part of his girlfriend’s back was “pressed hard into her” while his other hand was “dangerously close to her bum”.
She believes his reserved nature was highlighted during his kiss on the I’m A Celebrity bridge, which she claimed showed Gina “still appears to call the non-verbal shots”.
Despite the pair being unable to keep their hands off each other, the body language expert believes Matt still appears to look “socially awkward” with Gina.
Judi believes he is “still in politician mode” when around his girlfriend.
She said: “The most intense aftershow pose involves Matt ‘hiding’ behind Gina with both arms round her waist and his head pressed into her neck and face.”
Meanwhile, Gina arrived at Heathrow airport today without Matt following his sensational exit from the Australian jungle.
The businesswoman seemed to be in good mood as she walked alongside a male companion who was pushing a trolley with her bags on.
For her airport attire, she opted for a cosy white fleece, jeans, trainers and a green coat ready to face the cold temperature.
The 45-year-old kept her look natural opting for no make-up and she wore her hair in a loose bun.
The 45-year-old kept her look natural opting for no make-up and she wore her hair in a loose bun.
Matt has remained in Australia for work purposes.
A source told the Mirror: “Matt was due to go home on Tuesday afternoon Australian time with lots of the other contestants and Gina.
“But he left her to fly home alone so he could make more money with a big interview.
“Gina was lucky winner Jill [scott] and Shelly took her under their wing and they stayed with her in the queue.”
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show airs on Thursday at 9.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.
Source link