Matt Hancock looks ‘needy’ with girlfriend claims expert

Matt Hancock, 44, and Gina Coladangelo, 45, were captured in a passionate embrace after the former Health Secretary came in third place on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The Conservative MP has attempted to redeem himself after his affair with his partner was revealed last year.

Body language expert Judi James has shared her thoughts on the lover’s relationship after several pictures of them have emerged since the ITV show wrapped up.

Judi admitted she is “not sold” on their public display of affection suggesting that the West Suffolk MP is “needy”.

The expert claimed Gina appeared to be calling the shots in the relationship.

When Matt crossed the bridge and was reunited with his girlfriend Down Under, the pair hugged in a tight embrace, with the MP’s hand splayed out on Gina’s back.

