Matt Hancock’s partner Gina lands at Heathrow alone as he stays

Matt Hancock’s girlfriend Gina Coladangelo has arrived at Heathrow airport following her stint in Australia to support him on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The businesswoman seemed to be in good mood as she walked alongside a male companion who was pushing a trolley with her bags on.

For her airport attire, she opted for a cosy white fleece, jeans, trainers and a green coat.

The 45-year-old kept her look natural opting for no make-up and she scraped her hair off her face into a bun.

It is believed Matt is still in Australia for work purposes.

A source told the Mirror: “Matt was due to go home on Tuesday afternoon Australian time with lots of the other contestants and Gina.

“But he left her to fly home alone so he could make more money with a big interview.

“Gina was lucky winner Jill [scott] and Shelly took her under their wing and they stayed with her in the queue.”