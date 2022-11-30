Matt Hancock’s ‘underestimated’ I’m A Celebrity reaction, says

Last Sunday saw this year’s I’m A Celebrity series draw to a close as England Lioness Jill Scott was crowned Queen. Following close behind was Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and MP Matt Hancock who landed in second and third place. Since his jungle debut, Matt’s girlfriend Gina has shared what her parting words to him were before he entered the camp.
This year, the ITV reality show returned to Australia following a two-year hiatus due to travel restrictions.
Welcoming a fresh batch of 12 celebrities, viewers got to watch as they swapped their lives of glitz and glam for creeks and critters.
Although just when the stars were settling into their new lives in the jungle, the camp was rocked when two late arrivals joined.
Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh made their debut a few days after the show aired and the MPs appearance on the show divided both the people in camp and viewers watching at home.
Ahead of the final airing, Gina confessed she believed Matt would be voted out by the public every day so was pleasantly surprised he’d made it to the end.
In their car journey back to the hotel, Matt questioned his partner on how he came across as she shared it took him a while to relax.
Responding, the MP said: “When I was being grilled in the early days, I felt like people were asking me on behalf of the British public.
“I knew going in it would be controversial but I also know millions of people have voted for me.”
Before Jill was crowned the winner of the series, Matt told Ant and Dec that he’d like her to win, echoing the same response as Mike Tindall and Chris Moyles.
When she was announced Queen of the Jungle, Jill was visibly shocked as she said she couldn’t believe it.
Commenting on the win, she said: “These guys [fellow campmates] were absolutely incredible. We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner.
“We couldn’t have got through it without all of us and I think we’ve all been winners of I’m A Celebrity.”
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show tomorrow at 9.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub
