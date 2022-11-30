Matt Hancock’s ‘underestimated’ I’m A Celebrity reaction, says

Last Sunday saw this year’s I’m A Celebrity series draw to a close as England Lioness Jill Scott was crowned Queen. Following close behind was Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and MP Matt Hancock who landed in second and third place. Since his jungle debut, Matt’s girlfriend Gina has shared what her parting words to him were before he entered the camp.

This year, the ITV reality show returned to Australia following a two-year hiatus due to travel restrictions.

Welcoming a fresh batch of 12 celebrities, viewers got to watch as they swapped their lives of glitz and glam for creeks and critters.

Although just when the stars were settling into their new lives in the jungle, the camp was rocked when two late arrivals joined.

Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh made their debut a few days after the show aired and the MPs appearance on the show divided both the people in camp and viewers watching at home.

