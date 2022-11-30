Meghan and Harry ‘trying to keep up with Obama’

Forget about the Kardashians…it’s the Obamas that Prince Harry and Meghan are desperate to keep up with, according to one royal commentator, who has hit out at the couple’s “laughable” PR stunts and “lack of self awareness”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope award this week after controversially being praised for tackling institutional racism within the royal court.

But commentator Kinsey Schofield told Express.co.uk the award would go down like a lead balloon among royal staffers – and believes the Sussexes are an “unfortunate inconvenience” for the Firm.

The host of the To Di For Daily podcast said: “They are polarising figures and it is hard to understand some of their decisions. It appears that Harry and Meghan lack self-awareness.”

She added: “They are so busy trying to keep up with the Obamas that they don’t see how laughable some of these PR stunts appear to be to the same audience that they want watching their reality show on Netflix or buying their books.

“And truthfully, if it wasn’t for Diana’s DNA running through Harry’s blood… I don’t think anyone would have anything to do with them.”

