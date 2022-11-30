Meghan and Harry’s Netflix series won’t include the Royal Family

The Royal Family won’t appear in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, according to a royal expert. Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden said the firm had made it “absolutely clear” that they didn’t want to be involved in the controversial series.

Speaking during a video interview, Mr Eden said that “further evidence” of the reluctance of the royals came during the Platinum Jubilee.

He said: “We certaintly won’t be seeing moments with other members of the Royal Family.

“From what I understand they made absolutely clear they wanted to have absolutely nothing to do with this programme.

“Further evidence of that came when Harry and Meghan came over for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.