Meghan Markle’s style rule she no longer follows

“I also love that French way of styling, where if your outfit is pulled together, then something’s got to be dishevelled – your hair, your make-up,” she commented.

Having “dishevelled” hair or make-up is not something Meghan tends to showcase anymore. She used to turn heads with her hair in a “messy bun” – it was a far cry away from the sleek, soft blowdry of Kate Middleton.

More recently, however, Meghan has been favouring smarter hairstyles; sleek ponytails, and smooth buns.

But it’s not just tailored separates and classic casuals Meghan likes to wear, she also said she “loves the opportunity to get properly dressed up”.

