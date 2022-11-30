Meghan pictured leaving Marriott hotel after speaking at new event

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted leaving a hotel in Indianapolis after attending there a charity event focused on women and empowerment. Meghan attended a talk called The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown Hotel in the capital city of Indiana, where rooms can cost more than £160 per night.
While no pictures have emerged yet from the event, which strictly took place behind closed doors with no media outlet present, the Duchess was seen after the talk has ended.
The snaps showed Meghan wearing a black coat with large black buttons and her hair gathered in her signature messy bun.
The Duchess was photographed next to a car speaking with people around her and pointing something in front of her.
The charity event was organised by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, which aims at providing local girls and women with an equitable opportunity to reach their full potential, no matter their background.
The event itself saw the Duchess in conversation with Rabbi Sandy Sasso, an acclaimed writer and community leader as well as first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist movement.
The charity raised funds by selling tickets to the event, with the booking of a table of 10 tipped to cost $5,000.
Upon announcing the event, the Women’s Fund described Meghan as “a mother, feminist and champion of human rights”.
They also said: “She is a lifelong advocate for women and girls, a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures.”
MORE TO FOLLOW
Source link