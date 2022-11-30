Meghan’s Invictus Games cameo ‘is part of the joke’ expert claims

She was presumably wearing a black Invictus Games polo shirt which had been tucked into a pair of white or light colour jeans, with a dark belt.

As with all other Invictus Games events, she was also wearing Princess Diana’s Tank Cartier watch on her left hand.

In terms of other jewellery, alongside her engagement ring and another ring on her little finger, Meghan wore her late mother-in-law’s butterfly pavé stud earrings.

She first wore the earrings for the official start of her and Prince Harry’s Australian royal tour in 2018 following the news they were expecting their first baby.