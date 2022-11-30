Men’s Tennis Adds Hosni for 2023 – Elon University Athletics

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team and head coach Michael Leonard announced the signing of Ahmed Hosni on Wednesday.



Hosni will join the Phoenix in January and will compete for the team in its spring season.



“We are excited about Ahmed joining our team in January,” Leonard said. “He has had some strong results over the past few months, and we are looking forward to seeing the impact he can have.”



A native of Cairo, Egypt, Hosni most recently attended the Nefertari British International School. He achieved a career-high ITF junior singles ranking of 197 in October and is 18-14 in ITF junior singles events in 2022. Hosni won his first ITF junior singles title in his hometown of Cairo in July 2021 and has made two ITF junior singles finals in 2022.



