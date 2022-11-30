Men’s Tennis Releases 2023 Spring Schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The 2023 Kentucky men’s tennis schedule was announced on Wednesday as head coach Cedric Kauffmann revealed the team’s spring slate, set to commence Jan. 18 with a doubleheader vs. Dayton at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play a total of 20 dual matches on the year, 11 of which will be held in Lexington. UK is also set to serve as one of 15 hosts for the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend.

After its opening bout with Dayton, Kentucky will move on to face both Illinois (Jan. 21) and Northern Kentucky (Jan. 24) in Lexington before hosting Notre Dame, Washington and Liberty for ITA Kickoff Weekend, Jan. 27-29. The winner of the kickoff event will advance to the 2023 ITA Division I National Men’s Team Indoor Championships at the University of Illinois, Feb. 16-19.

The team begins the month of February with its first road-trip of the year as the Cats head to Virginia to take on both UVA (Feb. 3) and Virginia Tech (Feb. 5).

The non-conference portion of the schedule concludes with a road affair at Louisville, Feb. 10, followed by a home match against Duke on Feb. 12.

During the conference portion of the schedule, South Carolina (March 2), LSU (March 9), Arkansas (March 11), Ole Miss (March 24), Mississippi St. (March 26) and Vanderbilt (April 9) will all come to Lexington, while UK will take on Texas A&M (March 4), Auburn (March 16), Alabama (March 18), Georgia (March 31), Tennessee (April 2) and defending SEC Champion, Florida (April 14), on the road.

This year’s SEC Championship Tournament will be played April 19-23 at the Yarbrough Tennis Center on the campus of Auburn University.

The Wildcats are coming off their best season in program history in 2022, finishing as the National Runner-Up after reaching the NCAA Championship title match as the No. 8 seed. UK finished the year with a 26-8 record and a 10-2 mark in the SEC. Both Gabriel Diallo and Liam Draxl received ITA All-American honors, ending the season ranked Nos. 6 and 8, respectively, in the ITA singles rankings.

For the latest on UK Men’s Tennis, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKMensTennis.