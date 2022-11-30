Mercedes announce touching Lauda tribute to continue his F1

Mercedes have unveiled a poignant tribute to the late Niki Lauda by dedicating the name of the road that leads to their team factory after the Formula 1 hero. The road at the heart of their multi-million facility in Brackley has been renamed and will be officially known as ‘Lauda Drive’, CEO and team principal Toto Wolff completing their tribute by hanging his famous red hat on the road sign.

Lauda passed away in May 2019 at the age of 70 in Switzerland and was later buried in his hometown of Vienna, Austria.

His tragic passing came just days before Mercedes raced at the Monaco Grand Prix, which was won by Lewis Hamilton, who had been sporting a red helmet as a tribute to Lauda’s red hat.

While the team have regularly honoured Lauda, they decided to dedicate the road at their factory to the former non-executive chairman, who was regularly seen at races and enjoyed a close relationship with Wolff and Hamilton during his time with the Silver Arrows.

