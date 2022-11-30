Messi lucky and becomes another Ronaldo as Argentina beat Poland

Lionel Messi was given a huge reprieve as Argentina battled their way to a 2-0 win over Poland at the World Cup on Wednesday night. The Paris Saint-Germain star had gone into the game with the pressure of a nation hanging on his shoulders. But it was Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, and Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, who ended up being the unlikely heroes in Qatar. Express Sport will now take a look at four things we learned from the showdown.
Messi lucky
Messi had looked nervous before the game, despite Argentina fans singing his name with enthusiasm and rendering Stadium 974 into a blue and white cauldron before kick off.
And his anxiety appeared to boil over in the first half when he fluffed a penalty, with Wojciech Szczesny managing to keep him at bay.
It was justice served. Though Szczesny had accidentally caught Messi with a flailing arm, it certainly wasn’t intentional. He was going for the ball, that was clear, and the name on the back of the shirt seemed to swing the pendulum his way.
Messi wasn’t at his usual best for Argentina this evening, at least when it comes to guiding them through. Though he caused problems, as expected, his confidence appeared knocked by his missed spot-kick. His passing was splendid, but he was more midfield maestro than a frontman with flair.
Yet he won’t care now, with Argentina managing to complete their redemption by making it through to the knockout stages.
Messi becomes next Ronaldo
Messi has now joined Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming embroiled in VAR drama at this year’s World Cup.
Previously, Ronaldo was given a soft penalty of his own in Portugal’s 3-2 win over Ghana. Unlike his long-term rival he made the most of the opportunity, converting from 12 yards to break the deadlock.
VAR has some explaining to do. Danny Murphy, who was working for BBC Sport this evening, branded it ‘soft’ and most of the footballing community was in agreement.
Obviously, with Messi missing, it didn’t have too much of an impact on the game come the end.
But things must be clarified if more controversy like this is to be avoided as the tournament goes on.
Argentina need to improve
Though Mac Allister and Alvarez’s goals were enough to give Argentina all three points, and book their place in the knockout stages, they’ll need to improve if they’re to go all the way.
Australia in the next round certainly won’t be easy and, having appeared to underestimate Saudi Arabia earlier in the tournament, Lionel Scaloni’s side have every right to be wary.
Argentina still seem too reliant on Messi. They get the ball to him most times, hoping he can conjure something up, but defenders are usually able to swarm him and steal possession back.
They still look like they can be exploited at the back, too. A centre-back partnership of Nicolas Otamendi and Christian Romero, while talented, lacks speed.
Argentina are yet to show why so many considered them as favourites before the World Cup in Qatar commenced earlier in the month.
Poland rudderless and Lewandowski subdued
Let’s face it. If Poland were to get anything from this game it was going to be if Robert Lewandowski had a masterclass.
But the Barcelona hitman, who arrived from Bayern Munich as a replacement for Messi back in the summer transfer window, simply can’t do it all by himself.
Lewandowski barely had a sniff of goal all evening. He dropped deep throughout the match in the hope of influencing things but, not for the first time this tournament, the match passed him by.
The former Bayern and Borussia Dortmund striker can, at least, take solace in the fact he scored at the World Cup for the first time this winter.
That goal, which came against Saudi Arabia, is likely to be his last as well.
