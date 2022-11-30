Messi lucky and becomes another Ronaldo as Argentina beat Poland

Lionel Messi was given a huge reprieve as Argentina battled their way to a 2-0 win over Poland at the World Cup on Wednesday night. The Paris Saint-Germain star had gone into the game with the pressure of a nation hanging on his shoulders. But it was Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, and Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, who ended up being the unlikely heroes in Qatar. Express Sport will now take a look at four things we learned from the showdown.

Messi lucky

Messi had looked nervous before the game, despite Argentina fans singing his name with enthusiasm and rendering Stadium 974 into a blue and white cauldron before kick off.

And his anxiety appeared to boil over in the first half when he fluffed a penalty, with Wojciech Szczesny managing to keep him at bay.

It was justice served. Though Szczesny had accidentally caught Messi with a flailing arm, it certainly wasn’t intentional. He was going for the ball, that was clear, and the name on the back of the shirt seemed to swing the pendulum his way.

Messi wasn’t at his usual best for Argentina this evening, at least when it comes to guiding them through. Though he caused problems, as expected, his confidence appeared knocked by his missed spot-kick. His passing was splendid, but he was more midfield maestro than a frontman with flair.

Yet he won’t care now, with Argentina managing to complete their redemption by making it through to the knockout stages.