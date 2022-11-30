Mexico knocked out of World Cup as Poland avoid yellow card wait

Mexico have been knocked out of the World Cup with Poland avoiding an anxious wait on the bizarre yellow card rule. Group C was wide open for all four teams to progress into the last 16.
But it ended up being a straight shoot-out between Mexico and Poland for second place with Argentina leading Robert Lewandowski’s side 2-0. Mexico had also taken a commanding 2-0 lead over Saudi Arabia, which puts them level on points with Poland for second.
Remarkably, Mexico and Poland were also level on goal difference and goals scored. Having drawn their respective group match against each other, it meant that if scores stayed the same that second place in Group C would be decided by their disciplinary record.
For every yellow card a team receives in the tournament, they’re given minus one point while an indirect red card equals minus three points and a direct red card equals minus four points. Heading into the final group matches, Mexico had picked up six yellow card while Poland were on four.
Mexico star Edson Alvarez then got himself booked early in the match against Saudi Arabia. But there was then a nervy end to the Poland match after Grzegorz Krychowiak picked up a yellow late in the game.
Poland eventually held on without any more yellows, meaning Mexico had to score one more time against Saudi Arabia or else they would be knocked out. The match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia was still being played when Poland’s game against Argentina had finished as the North America nation looked for a third.
But they ended up conceding deep into stoppage time, which meant Poland ended up going through on goal difference. If Poland had picked up two more yellow cards and Mexico held on to their 2-0 lead, an unprecedented scenario would then decide who went through.
The final outcome, according to FIFA rules, would be decided by simply drawing lots. No team has ever been axed from the World Cup by this method before.
It would essentially involve a draw held by a member of the World Cup organising committee – not associated with any nation included in the draw.
