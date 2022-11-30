Mike Tindall apologises to Zara for having I’m A Celeb ‘camp

Last weekend fans of the ITV reality show watched as England Lioness Jill Scott walked away the winner of this year’s series. With Owen Warner and Matt Hancock following closely behind in second and third place, Mike Tindall narrowly missed out on reaching the final. Although when he left the Australian jungle, he had some apologising to do to his wife Zara.
After three weeks in the Australian jungle, I’m A Celeb fans finally got to see which person would be this year’s winner.
It seemed Jill Scott got along with all of the other stars in the show, yet with many revealing to Ant and Dec they’d want her to win during their exit interview, one friendship outshone all the rest.
Mike Tindall and soap star Sue Cleaver quickly became close friends in the show with the former rugby star often referring to her as his “camp wife”.
However, when he left the series coming in fourth place, it was time for him to finally be reunited with his actual wife, Zara Tindall.
Back in their hotel room, it wasn’t long before Radio legend Chris Moyles popped in to welcome his friend back to normality with a bucket of beer.
Joking to Zara that he looked after him during his time on the show, he asked how it felt to finally have him back.
She replied: “It’s just too much, let’s never do this again.”
Mike finished the series in fourth place as he left shortly after comedian Seann Walsh.
When Jill was announced as the winner, the football star was visibly shocked as she told the Geordie duo she couldn’t believe it.
Commenting on the win, she said: “These guys [fellow campmates] were absolutely incredible. We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner.
“We couldn’t have got through it without all of us and I think we’ve all been winners of I’m A Celebrity.”
