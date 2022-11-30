Miriam Margolyes derails This Morning after swearing live on air

Miriam Margoyles joined This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Wednesday to help with the day’s phone-in and to give advice to those who were struggling with anything. As the segment ended, Miriam left the duo in fits of laughter and couldn’t resist teasing the actress after her phone rang live on air. To make matters worse, in true Miriam style, the actress also accidentally swore during the segment.

After speaking to a few members of the public, Phillip said to Miriam: “You are going to be back later aren’t you, we will talk some more.”

Miriam exclaimed: “I hope I didn’t put anyone off or anything!”

Praising how well she did, Holly said: “No don’t be silly it was just what we wanted,” as Phillip added: “It was very sound advice.”

As Holly moved on: “Quick word about next week when our interior designer to the stars Kelly Hoppen will be back to help…” but was interrupted by the sound of a phone ringing.

READ MORE: The Chase’s Anne Hegerty pays tribute to co-star