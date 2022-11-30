Mollie King’s father dies of brain tumour days after birth of

Mollie King, 35, lost her father just days after welcoming her first child. She and her husband to be, cricketer Stuart Broad, proudly shared the news of daughter Annabella’s arrival less than a week ago, but now the event has been marred by tragedy.
Taking to Instagram today, the devastated singer, BBC radio host and DJ told the world her father had lost his battle for life – just months after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Shocked by the speed of his decline, Mollie admitted she was “heartbroken beyond words”.
“In August, my family’s world was shattered when my Dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour,” she announced in an emotional tribute shared with her 994,000 followers.
“Last week, we had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye,” she continued.
In one, he clutched a balloon declaring him the “world’s best dad”, while in another he and Mollie danced together at an event, warm smiles on their faces.
The montage of memories also attracted the sympathy of This Morning star Ruth Langsford – the wife of GB News’ Eamonn Holmes – and she reached out with her own kind words.
“Oh darling Mollie…I am so, so sorry to hear about your darling Dad passing,” she exclaimed.
“Sending you and your family so much love. Grief is the price we pay for love.”
Finally, she added: “Hold all your memories close…nothing can take those away. Love you darling.”
Strictly Come Dancing ace AJ Odudu and actress Emily Atack were among the others who shared in her moment of grief.
Just six days earlier, she had posted a snap of herself cuddling her newborn daughter, who looked snug and cosy in a fluffy white onesie as she held her while standing beside the sea.
“Welcome to the world Annabella Broad,” she gushed, adding: “We have never been so in love.”
